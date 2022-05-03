State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth about $80,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 507,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 45.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 886,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 275,615 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,946 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,689 shares of company stock worth $1,228,712. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

