abrdn plc Sells 3,262 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

