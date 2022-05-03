Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of ITT worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 80.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after buying an additional 625,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 232.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,149,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

NYSE:ITT opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

