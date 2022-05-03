Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,300 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RLI were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RLI by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 255.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RLI by 23.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 16.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.60.

RLI stock opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $119.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.45.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

RLI Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.