Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,908 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,957,000 after purchasing an additional 205,523 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

