First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $26,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 262.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $215.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

