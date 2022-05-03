Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 457.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,275 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 57,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.62.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $365.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

