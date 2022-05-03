Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,539 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Shares of SSNC opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

