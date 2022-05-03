Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $17,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,390,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $496,517,000 after buying an additional 139,436 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,993 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $173,153,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,196,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of RL stock opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

