First Trust Advisors LP Sells 169,230 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,898 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 169,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $27,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 83.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.39. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $79.67 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.35.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.33.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

