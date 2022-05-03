ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

ExlService stock opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.21. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.99 and a 52 week high of $154.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Anita Mahon acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

