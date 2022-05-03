Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.