Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Univar Solutions worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after purchasing an additional 221,992 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 160,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 63,658 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and have sold 127,326 shares valued at $4,043,954. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

UNVR stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

