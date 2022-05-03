Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 51.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Maximus’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

