Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.56 Million Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Mimecast worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Mimecast by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MIME shares. UBS Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

MIME stock opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.80 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.