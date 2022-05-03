United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of United Bankshares worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.