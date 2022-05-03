Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Edison International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Edison International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Edison International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

