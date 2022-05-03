Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 19,411.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.