iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $264.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.64. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $249.40 and a 12 month high of $297.30.

