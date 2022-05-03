Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $46,401,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,792,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $197.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.09) to GBX 4,500 ($56.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.73) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.96) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

