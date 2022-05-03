Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 32,103 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GAB opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

