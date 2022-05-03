Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 514 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,220,000 after acquiring an additional 308,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,285,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,653,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after buying an additional 346,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.28. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

