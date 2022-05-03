Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Shares of LEA opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

