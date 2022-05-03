Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 162.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,134,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,639,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $199.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $194.24 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

