Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 294,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1,706.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 325,111 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 595.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2,115.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

