Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 36.8% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

