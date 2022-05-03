Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,523 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 374,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 509,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,825 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

