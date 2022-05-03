SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 97,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $65.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.