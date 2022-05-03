Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 537 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 892,596 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,958 shares of company stock worth $8,629,753. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

PGR opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

