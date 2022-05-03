Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of OSTK opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

