Qorvo (QRVO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Qorvo to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q4 guidance at $2.94 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QRVO stock opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

