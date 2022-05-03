Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVTR. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. Avantor has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,827,000 after buying an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,720,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,622,000 after buying an additional 475,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

