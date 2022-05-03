Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $50,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8,278.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after buying an additional 863,732 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.