Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Western New England Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 256.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $191.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.36. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.30%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

