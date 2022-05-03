Brokerages Expect Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $25.17 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.