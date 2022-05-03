Analysts Expect Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

TWKS stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

