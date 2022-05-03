A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of AOS opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $6,471,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

