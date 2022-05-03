Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Up 50.5% in April

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 129,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORRF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth $171,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

