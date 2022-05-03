Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Under Armour reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

UAA opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

