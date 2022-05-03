Short Interest in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Drops By 38.3%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.18, for a total transaction of $1,135,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,060. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.