Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.51. Genpact reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

G has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of G stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $58,856,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 3.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 10.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,062,000 after acquiring an additional 226,899 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 291,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

