Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Short Interest Down 38.2% in April

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,180,000 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 42,330,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

VG stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. Vonage has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 44,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $897,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 5.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vonage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

