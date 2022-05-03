Great Portland Estates’ (GPE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPE. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.81) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 780 ($9.74) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

GPE opened at GBX 677 ($8.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 608 ($7.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 748 ($9.34). The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.00.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

