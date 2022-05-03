Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.22. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. Stephens started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 376.01%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

