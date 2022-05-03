-$0.13 EPS Expected for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $183,915,000. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth $142,069,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $125,194,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of ON by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,695,000 after buying an additional 2,788,479 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONON stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. ON has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

