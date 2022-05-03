Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,300 ($53.72) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.72) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,100 ($76.20) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.23) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($68.08) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,667.31 ($45.81).

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 3,264.48 ($40.78) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,921.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,891.24. The stock has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -6.82. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,250 ($28.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,478 ($68.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

