Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 765 ($9.56) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LAND. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Land Securities Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.24) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.23).

LON LAND opened at GBX 742.40 ($9.27) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 764.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 756.91. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.05) and a one year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.89%.

In related news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.91) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($44,310.92).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

