Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,800 ($34.98) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,585 ($32.29).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,881 ($23.50) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,767 ($22.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($33.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,020.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($24.83), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($682,898.49). Also, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($24.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($36,614.62).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

