Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $790,585,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,075 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,455 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,774,000.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $486.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $90.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

