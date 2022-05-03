Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $45.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

